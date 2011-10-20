DUBLIN Oct 20 Ireland's banks should have sufficient capital to deal with any new higher European capital requirement after they were put through tough stress tests under an EU-IMF bailout, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Thursday.

"It looks as if we have sufficient headroom in the recapitalisation of our banks," Noonan told a news conference.

Noonan added that European authorities might alter what could be counted as core tier one capital.

" What I don't know is whether instruments which were allowed in at the end of July will still be allowed."

Noonan also added that bids had been received for Irish Life , which is being sold to help plug a capital hole at its banking unit Permanent TSB. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin and Conor Humphries; Editing by Carmel Crimmins/Anna Willard)