DUBLIN Oct 20 Ireland's banks should have
sufficient capital to deal with any new higher European capital
requirement after they were put through tough stress tests under
an EU-IMF bailout, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on
Thursday.
"It looks as if we have sufficient headroom in the
recapitalisation of our banks," Noonan told a news conference.
Noonan added that European authorities might alter what
could be counted as core tier one capital.
" What I don't know is whether
instruments which were allowed in at the end of July will still
be allowed."
Noonan also added that bids had been received for Irish Life
, which is being sold to help plug a capital hole at its
banking unit Permanent TSB.
