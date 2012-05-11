DUBLIN May 11 Irish-based banks' reliance on
emergency funding dipped to 128.1 billion euros in April from
130 billion euros a month before after a fall in borrowings
directly from the country's central bank offset a slight rise in
European Central Bank funding.
Irish banks are heavily dependent on central bank loans to
run day-to-day operations. Under the country's EU/IMF bailout
they must aggressively shrink their balance sheets to ease that
reliance, which peaked at 187 billion euros in February 2011.
Banks had 86.8 billion euros in outstanding loans from the
ECB as of April 27, up from 85.1 billion euros in March but
stable relative to Spain's troubled lenders whose ECB borrowings
almost doubled to a record 316.3 billion euros last month.
Emergency loans from the Irish central bank fell to 41.3
billion euros from 45.0 billion euros, alhough the central bank
said part of the decrease was due to an accounting
reclassification to give a more accuraate picture of the
so-called Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA).
