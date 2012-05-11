DUBLIN May 11 Irish-based banks' reliance on emergency funding dipped to 128.1 billion euros in April from 130 billion euros a month before after a fall in borrowings directly from the country's central bank offset a slight rise in European Central Bank funding.

Irish banks are heavily dependent on central bank loans to run day-to-day operations. Under the country's EU/IMF bailout they must aggressively shrink their balance sheets to ease that reliance, which peaked at 187 billion euros in February 2011.

Banks had 86.8 billion euros in outstanding loans from the ECB as of April 27, up from 85.1 billion euros in March but stable relative to Spain's troubled lenders whose ECB borrowings almost doubled to a record 316.3 billion euros last month.

Emergency loans from the Irish central bank fell to 41.3 billion euros from 45.0 billion euros, alhough the central bank said part of the decrease was due to an accounting reclassification to give a more accuraate picture of the so-called Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA). (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Catherine Evans)