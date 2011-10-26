DUBLIN Oct 26 Ireland's banks do not require
any additional capital according to the results of the latest
capital exercise published on Wednesday by the European Banking
Authority (EBA), the country's central bank said.
"The Irish banks involved in the 2011 EU-wide stress test
(Bank of Ireland, AIB and Irish Life & Permanent) have been
included in the capital exercise, published today by the EBA.
The results show that the Irish banks do not require any
additional capital," a spokeswoman for the central bank said in
a statement.
European leaders agreed on Wednesday to force banks to
raise more capital by June next year and the EBA said it sees
the capital need at 106 billion euros. Ireland ran its own
tough stress tests this year and Finance Minister Michael
Noonan said Wednesday's outcome reinforced their robustness.
