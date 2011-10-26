DUBLIN Oct 26 Ireland's banks do not require any additional capital according to the results of the latest capital exercise published on Wednesday by the European Banking Authority (EBA), the country's central bank said.

"The Irish banks involved in the 2011 EU-wide stress test (Bank of Ireland, AIB and Irish Life & Permanent) have been included in the capital exercise, published today by the EBA. The results show that the Irish banks do not require any additional capital," a spokeswoman for the central bank said in a statement.

European leaders agreed on Wednesday to force banks to raise more capital by June next year and the EBA said it sees the capital need at 106 billion euros. Ireland ran its own tough stress tests this year and Finance Minister Michael Noonan said Wednesday's outcome reinforced their robustness. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)