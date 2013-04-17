BRIEF-LEG Immobilien forecasts rise in FFO I in 2017
* Says expects to generate FFO I of between eur 288 million and eur 293 million in 2017
DUBLIN, April 17 Deposits held by Ireland's domestically-owned banks rose by 0.6 percent in March, data from the country's finance department showed on Wednesday, indicating no knock-on effects from the tax on savers imposed under Cyprus' bailout last month.
Deposits at Bank of Ireland, permanent tsb and Allied Irish Banks Group rose by 0.9 billion euros ($1.18 billion)to 155.6 billion euros due to strong retail inflows, the department said.
A large outflow of deposits before Ireland's bailout left the banks dependent on the ECB for funding but that reliance has fallen steadily over the past two years and dropped a further 10 percent to 39.6 billion euros in March.
COLOMBO, March 9 The Sri Lankan rupee traded weaker on Thursday due to rising importer dollar demand and a lack of greenback sales by exporters, dealers said after the International Monetary Fund urged the country's central bank to rebuild foreign reserves while maintaining exchange rate flexibility.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, March 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a final rating of 'BBB' to China Everbright Bank, Hong Kong Branch's long-term senior unsecured USD500 million 2.5% notes due 2020 issued under its medium-term note (MTN) programme. The notes are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the proceeds will be used primarily to support the Hong Kong Branch's general funding needs. The notes are issued under the Hong Kon