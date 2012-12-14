DUBLIN Dec 14 Irish banks' reliance on emergency funding fell to its lowest level in more than two years in November with outstanding loans of 116 billion euros ($151 billion), down from 119 billion a month earlier, the country's central bank said on Friday.

Banks had 75.7 billion euros in outstanding loans from the European Central Bank (ECB) at the end of November, down from 78.2 billion in October. Emergency loans from the Irish central bank were unchanged at 40.7 billion euros.

Irish banks are heavily dependent on loans from the ECB and the Irish central bank to run their day-to-day operations. Under the country's EU/IMF bailout they must shrink their balance sheets to ease that exposure, which peaked at 187 billion euros in February 2011.