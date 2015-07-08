* Ireland conducts post mortem into banking crisis
* PM at the time says came under pressure to accept bailout
* Inquiry happens as Greece teeters on brink of euro exit
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, July 8 Former Prime Minister Brian Cowen
said some members of European Union institutions, including the
European Central Bank, tried to "bounce" Ireland into a bailout
in the lead up to its request for international aid.
Ireland signed up to a three-year, 85 billion-euro programme
in November 2010 after it had been locked out of sovereign debt
markets with its banking crisis sending shock waves through
Europe and government facing the worst deficit in the euro zone.
Addressing a parliamentary inquiry into Ireland's banking
crisis as Greece's standoff with its creditors intensifies,
Cowen said his government had been considering a "precautionary"
programme, wanting "talks about talks" when the pressure
mounted.
"It became very clear to me, very quickly that people were
trying to bounce us into a programme in principle," Cowen said
in his second day at the inquiry that is hearing from ministers,
bank executives and officials for the first time.
"I have no doubt that there were elements within the EU
institutions who were providing inspired leaks to the media with
that agenda in mind."
Cowen's government for days denied news reports that an aid
deal was imminent before Irish Central Bank Governor Patrick
Honohan, a member of the ECB's Governing Council, told national
radio that Ireland needed tens of billions of euros in loans.
That showed the government in a bad light, suggesting it was
keeping what was going on away from people, Cowen said. Honohan
told the inquiry that a "credible public statement" was needed
to restore depositor and public confidence as customers pulled
deposits from the country's banks.
Cowen, who quit as leader of his Fianna Fail party months
after the bailout, said the ECB was "at all times" pushing for
Ireland to enter a programme without explicitly confirming that
it would continue to support the Irish banking system.
He said the ECB was "more hawkish" than the International
Monetary Fund and European Union, the other members of the
so-called Troika of lenders, regarding the level of tax hikes
and budget cuts Ireland should implement.
Former ECB head Jean-Claude Trichet defended his role in the
Irish crisis in Dublin earlier this year, saying Ireland was in
such a perilous position in 2010 that it had no choice but to
seek aid from abroad.
The ECB and European Union once again face a financial
crisis as Greece has just days to come up with economic reforms
in return for loans that will keep the country from crashing out
of Europe's currency bloc.
(Editing by Robin Pomeroy)