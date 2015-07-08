* Ireland conducts post mortem into banking crisis

* PM at the time says came under pressure to accept bailout

* Inquiry happens as Greece teeters on brink of euro exit

By Padraic Halpin

DUBLIN, July 8 Former Prime Minister Brian Cowen said some members of European Union institutions, including the European Central Bank, tried to "bounce" Ireland into a bailout in the lead up to its request for international aid.

Ireland signed up to a three-year, 85 billion-euro programme in November 2010 after it had been locked out of sovereign debt markets with its banking crisis sending shock waves through Europe and government facing the worst deficit in the euro zone.

Addressing a parliamentary inquiry into Ireland's banking crisis as Greece's standoff with its creditors intensifies, Cowen said his government had been considering a "precautionary" programme, wanting "talks about talks" when the pressure mounted.

"It became very clear to me, very quickly that people were trying to bounce us into a programme in principle," Cowen said in his second day at the inquiry that is hearing from ministers, bank executives and officials for the first time.

"I have no doubt that there were elements within the EU institutions who were providing inspired leaks to the media with that agenda in mind."

Cowen's government for days denied news reports that an aid deal was imminent before Irish Central Bank Governor Patrick Honohan, a member of the ECB's Governing Council, told national radio that Ireland needed tens of billions of euros in loans.

That showed the government in a bad light, suggesting it was keeping what was going on away from people, Cowen said. Honohan told the inquiry that a "credible public statement" was needed to restore depositor and public confidence as customers pulled deposits from the country's banks.

Cowen, who quit as leader of his Fianna Fail party months after the bailout, said the ECB was "at all times" pushing for Ireland to enter a programme without explicitly confirming that it would continue to support the Irish banking system.

He said the ECB was "more hawkish" than the International Monetary Fund and European Union, the other members of the so-called Troika of lenders, regarding the level of tax hikes and budget cuts Ireland should implement.

Former ECB head Jean-Claude Trichet defended his role in the Irish crisis in Dublin earlier this year, saying Ireland was in such a perilous position in 2010 that it had no choice but to seek aid from abroad.

The ECB and European Union once again face a financial crisis as Greece has just days to come up with economic reforms in return for loans that will keep the country from crashing out of Europe's currency bloc. (Editing by Robin Pomeroy)