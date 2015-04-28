UPDATE 1-British retail sales suffer biggest squeeze in nearly 7 years as inflation bites
DUBLIN, April 28 Ireland has no plans to sell any more shares in permanent tsb (PTSB) before next year's election and will be in a position to commence a potential sale of Allied Irish Banks (AIB) shares in November at the earliest.
The government cut its stake in PTSB to 75 percent in a top-of-the-range public share sale on Monday, prompting some analysts to say it should capitalise on the investor appetite by kicking off a sale of the country's No. 2 lender, AIB.
"It would take at least until November for a sale and that might not even be possible, it's not a free choice of when we do it," Finance Minister Michael Noonan told a news conference, referring to a possible part sale of its 99 percent shareholding in AIB. "I don't think we'll be influenced by the PTSB sale." (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Susan Thomas)
