* Limits proposed for loan-to-value ratios and income
multiples
* New rules due to start next year
* Banks have until Dec. 8 to respond to the proposals
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, Nov 13 Ireland's banks have urged the
country's central bank to scale back proposals to restrict how
much they can lend to home buyers, warning that first-time
buyers could be priced out of the market.
The central bank wants to avoid any repeat of the reckless
lending and lax regulation that led to a devastating property
crash six years ago and has proposed the limits as prices
recover quickly amid a lack of supply in urban areas.
The measures would require banks to restrict lending above
80 percent of the value of a home to no more than 15 percent of
the aggregate value of all housing loans. They will also impose
restrictions on the amount of lending in excess of 3.5 times a
borrower's gross income.
Senior politicians, including the deputy prime minister,
have questioned the capacity of younger potential buyers to save
a 20 percent deposit; views echoed by the chief executives of
the country's banks over three days of parliamentary hearings.
"The proposals as they stand will impact on the ability of
many first-time buyers to buy a home," Ulster Bank CEO Jim Brown
told Thursday's hearing.
Brown said that Ulster Bank, owned by Royal Bank of Scotland
(RBS.L), estimates that 68 percent of the first-time buyers
mortgages it has approved this year would have fallen foul of
the new proposals.
He said the bank is comfortable with the proposed
loan-to-income ratios - with 85 percent of its loans at or below
3.5 times a borrower's income - but added that the central bank
had to consider tight housing supply and rising rents when
setting loan-to-value levels.
Executives at permanent tsb had already called for
the rules to be moderated and introduced more gradually, saying
on Wednesday that demand for mortgage finance would be dampened
if the proposed limits are not amended.
Bank of Ireland said it was concerned that
customers would turn to unsecured credit to pay deposits, while
Allied Irish Banks (AIB) also backed a phasing in of
the rules.
Banks have until Dec. 8 to respond to the proposals ahead of
their intended implementation next year.
"The principles are valid. The real issue is execution and
that involves, in my mind, some element of transition so that
the law of unintended consequences doesn't drive out a sector of
the economy," AIB Chief Executive David Duffy said.
(Editing by David Goodman)