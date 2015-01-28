BRIEF-Lar Espana proposes FY 2016 dividend payment
* Proposes FY 2016 dividend of 0.038 euro ($0.0409) per share gross
DUBLIN Jan 28 Ireland's central bank will tighten new mortgage restrictions if they prove not to be tough enough or if there is evidence of a property bubble emerging, governor Patrick Honohan said on Wednesday.
The central bank offered relief to first-time house buyers when it finalised new regulations on Tuesday that will introduce curbs on mortgage lending aimed at avoiding a repeat of the devastating 2008 property crash.
"We reserve the right to tighten them and ramp them up," Honohan told a news conference, adding that if the new rules prove to have been introduced in good time, this shouldn't be needed. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
SHANGHAI, March 24 China stocks rose on Friday as strong gains in the infrastructure sector offset concerns over tightening liquidity in the country's banking system, increased regulation and fresh curbs on property investment.