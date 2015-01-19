DUBLIN Jan 19 Restrictions on mortgage lending as currently proposed by Ireland's central bank are not "socially acceptable", a senior official from the finance ministry said on Monday.

The central bank wants to avoid any repeat of the reckless lending and lax regulation that led to a devastating property crash six years ago, and has proposed new limits as prices recover quickly amid a lack of supply in urban areas.

The government has came out against the proposals, due to be finalised this month and Ann Nolan, head of financial services at the ministry, said they could cut the property market off from buyers without parents able to provide a large deposit.

The proposals would require banks to restrict lending above 80 percent of the value of a home to no more than 15 percent of the aggregate value of all housing loans, while also limiting lending in excess of 3.5 times a borrower's gross income.

"I don't think it should be a position where the only people who get on the property ladder are those who have parents who can give them a big lump sum," Nolan, who wrote the government's response to the proposals last month, told a conference.

"You can't have a position where people who are earning their own money, renting a long-term property and paying more than a mortgage, have a proven track record can never get on the housing market. I don't think that's socially acceptable."

Nolan added that there is a balance to be found and that she wouldn't like banks to go back to lending above 90 percent of the value of a home and wouldn't have a problem with reductions below that in certain situations.

Speaking at the same conference, an official from the European Central Bank (ECB) said the timing of the Irish central bank's proposals seemed fairly good and that the ECB would look fairly favourably on the measures.

"We think these kinds of instruments have the potential to play an incredibly important role in crisis prevention in the future," John Fell, deputy director general for macro-prudential policy and financial stability at the ECB, said. (Editing by Toby Chopra)