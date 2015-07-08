DUBLIN, July 8 The European Union has warned
Ireland against putting pressure on banks to reduce mortgage
rates, saying it could deter competition and cut the potential
proceeds of privatisation, the Irish Independent newspaper
reported on Wednesday.
The chief executives of Ireland's banks were summoned to
meetings with Finance Minister Michael Noonan in May and were
told authorities could take control of setting mortgage rates or
introduce a financial penalty if action was not taken.
Most Irish lenders have reduced some rates since the
minister's warning, some offering lower fixed rates rather than
cutting variable rates.
But opposition parties say many consumers are unable to take
advantage of the changes and that rates remain far higher than
the EU average.
The Irish Independent quoted a draft report of a European
Commission report on Ireland as warning against intervention
that "may undermine financial sector stability by reducing bank
profitability and impact future privatisation prospects".
Continuing to put pressure on banks to cut rates "could also
have negative implications for market competition by
discouraging potential new entrants to the market," the
newspaper quoted the report as saying.
The European Commission did not immediately respond to a
request for comment on the leaked report.
Ireland's head of financial regulation in June said the
European Central Bank was concerned about the political pressure
on the banks.
Noonan said in an interview with state broadcaster RTE on
Tuesday that the recent rate cuts had made it more attractive
for customers to switch from one bank to another to save money,
softening his tone on the issue.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Keith Weir)