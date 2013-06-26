DUBLIN, June 26 Ireland's central bank said on Wednesday it has launched an investigation into whether tapes of bankers laughing at regulators contain evidence rules were broken during the country's banking crisis, and that police would be involved.

Public outrage is growing in Ireland after a newspaper published transcripts of taped telephone conversations between executives of the now-defunct Anglo Irish Bank, which failed when a massive property bubble burst in 2008.

Rescuing Anglo and two other banks eventually cost taxpayers some 30 billion euros - almost one-fifth of annual output - and led to Ireland's 85 billion euro IMF/EU bailout in late 2010.

"The Central Bank will be liaising with the Gardai (police) in this regard and is also examining whether or not any breaches of regulatory requirements may have occurred arising from the information contained in the transcripts," the central bank said in a statement.

The executives have denied any wrongdoing or intention to mislead the central bank.