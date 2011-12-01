* Govt: regulator should make banks pass cuts to customers

* Regulator: strict rules might dissuade investors in AIB

* Will apply "pressure" on out-of-line charges (Adds quotes on provisioning, deleveraging)

DUBLIN, Dec 1 Ireland's financial regulator said on Thursday he was against forcing banks to pass on European Central Bank rate cuts to mortgage holders because it would discourage investment in the sector.

Local lenders have been increasing rates on standard variable rate mortgages amid losses from fixed-rate mortgages and those tied to the ECB rate, a trend the government said is pushing mortgage holders into arrears.

Matthew Elderfield, the regulator, has been under pressure from the government to force Bank of Ireland and Ulster Bank pass on the ECB's recent 0.25 percentage point rate cut to mortgage holders, but he said he was against direct regulation.

"For the central bank the issue isn't whether all the banks pass on all the rate cuts and whether we should be regulating about that, because we feel there are severe downsides of regulation," Elderfield, who is also deputy governor of the Central Bank, told journalists in Dublin.

"It is important to bring outside investors into Ireland and regulation in that space could deter investors from coming in to offload the 24 billion (euro) investment in AIB," he said, referring to the nationalised lender, which the government is keen to sell.

AIB passed on the rate cut to consumers under pressure from the government.

The refusal by Ulster Bank and Bank of Ireland to follow AIB has put them on a collision course with the government, which has spent nearly 63 billion euros ($85 billion) propping up the sector after a disastrous property binge.

Irish-based banks rely on their own central bank for almost 50 billion euros of emergency funding and the ECB for more than twice that, giving the central bank significant moral power -- and Elderfield said he may press banks that were charging customers rates that were out of line with funding costs.

"It is a concern that there are banks that are outliers against the market that have significantly higher variable rates and have increased their variable rates significantly over the last couple of years and that is disproportionate to their cost of funding," he said.

"It is something we will be pressing those individual banks on."

Elderfield said he was encouraging banks to provision more realistically for likely losses on their mortgage books and to acknowledge them as soon as possible.

"There are limits under the accounting rules, but we will encourage more provisioning in the current year," he said.

Ireland's banks, which need to shrink their balance sheets by 70 billion euros by 2013 under the country's IMF-EU bailout, are likely to hit their deleveraging targets this year, but will face more difficulty next year due to the euro zone crisis, Elderfield said.

He welcomed a suggestion by a senior bank official that banks use structured finance or off-balance sheet structures to help deleverage while demand for assets is weak. [ID:nL5E7MU70U]

"If there are innovative structures to help facilitate sales without crystallising losses at fire-sale prices, they have to be encouraged," he said. (Reporting by Conor Humphries. Editing by Steve Orlofsky)