DUBLIN Dec 1 Irish Financial Regulator Matthew Elderfield:

* says would welcome use of innovative structures by banks during deleveraging to delay crystalisation of losses

* expects Irish banks to hit or nearly hit deleveraging targets this year

* says forcing banks to pass on ECB rate cuts to mortgage holders could discourage outside investment in sector

* says will press some Irish banks whose mortgage rates are out of line with funding costs

* says will encourage Irish banks to provision more realistically for mortgage losses

* says is encouraging banks to provision for future losses up front (Reporting by Conor Humphries)