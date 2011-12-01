DUBLIN Dec 1 Irish Financial Regulator
Matthew Elderfield:
* says would welcome use of innovative structures by banks
during deleveraging to delay crystalisation of losses
* expects Irish banks to hit or nearly hit deleveraging
targets this year
* says forcing banks to pass on ECB rate cuts to mortgage
holders could discourage outside investment in sector
* says will press some Irish banks whose mortgage rates are
out of line with funding costs
* says will encourage Irish banks to provision more
realistically for mortgage losses
* says is encouraging banks to provision for future losses
up front
(Reporting by Conor Humphries)