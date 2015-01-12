(Corrects reference to contingent convertible instruments from
preference shares in paragraph 3)
DUBLIN Jan 12 Ireland has appointed Goldman
Sachs to advise on the sale of AIB, finance
minister Michael Noonan wrote on Monday, as the state looks to
recover all 21 billion euros ($24.9 billion) spent on rescuing
the country's second-largest bank by assets.
Writing in Monday's Irish Times, Noonan also said that
Ireland would "at a minimum" recoup the 29.4 billion euros used
to bailout AIB, Bank of Ireland and Permanent TSB
, echoing remarks on Nov 28, when he said that the state
would make a profit on what was once known as the euro zone's
costliest bank bailout programme.
Ireland increased its valuation of its AIB investment to
13.3 billion euros at the end of last year, including 1.6
billion euros of contingent capital instruments, up from 11.6
billion euros a year earlier.
"Much of the banking-related work in the Department of
Finance this year will focus on AIB," Noonan wrote. "Officials
within my department are working with AIB on reconfiguring the
capital structure. Goldman Sachs International has been
appointed to provide financial advice."
Ireland hopes to sell at least some of its stake in AIB and
Permanent TSB this year. Permanent TSB must also raise money
because it failed the European Central Bank's landmark stress
tests in October.
($1 = 0.8434 euros)
(Reporting by Laura Noonan; Editing by David Goodman)