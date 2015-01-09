LONDON, Jan 9 (IFR) - Ireland and Belgium raised 9bn at yields below 1% this week despite mounting concerns about a potential Greek exit from the single currency bloc that sent some of the country's bonds to double-digit yields.

Unlike 2010, when the Greek bailout ended up engulfing the rest of the eurozone periphery within a matter of months, 2015's concerns appear to be contained as investor confidence in the firewall built by the authorities stays strong.

"The Greek story seems to have had no effect at all on the core and soft-core economies of the eurozone. Even peripheral sovereigns such as Italy, Portugal and Spain have only been slightly affected over the last couple of weeks," said Alex Barnes, head of SSA DCM syndicate at Citigroup.

Interventions by EU authorities over the past two years to prop up the more troubled economies appear to have helped bolster sentiment, particularly towards countries such as Ireland that have stuck to commitments on structural reform since, he said.

Anne Leclercq, director of treasury and capital markets at the Belgian Debt Agency, agreed with that view. "I think the European authorities have been able to put some firewalls around Greece and separate some of the other European countries from what is happening there," she said.

The prospect of quantitative easing by the ECB is also keeping volatility at bay, said a second public sector DCM banker, even though there is no certainty over what form the potential purchases of sovereign bonds will take.

RENEWED FEAR

The deals from Ireland and Belgium came in a week when Greek government bond yields hit their highest levels in over a year.

Renewed talk of a so-called Grexit have been intensified by fear that Syriza may win in the upcoming January 25 general elections, a development that could put at risk a bailout negotiated with the ECB, the European Commission and the IMF.

The yield on Greece's 3.375% July 2017 bonds rose by 136bp this week, reaching 15.09% by midday on Thursday. The yield on the country's 2% 2024 notes also rose to double digits, up 99bp to 10.62%, according to Tradeweb prices.

STRONG DEMAND

Despite that backdrop, Ireland issued 4bn of seven-year debt on Wednesday, covering around a third of its planned issuance for the year at a yield of 0.867%, a record low rate for the sovereign.

Belgium, meanwhile, received more than 11bn of orders for a new 5bn June 2025 note issue, a deal that was priced at 11bp over mid-swaps, translating to a yield of 0.883%.

This is the tightest level against swaps and Bunds for a new 10-year Belgium government bond since 2008, according to the issuer.

Both sovereigns capitalised on the traditional January bid for bonds to fund at cheap levels, with tightening yields not appearing to deter investors.

"Though yields are at low levels, Belgium is still offering a good pick-up to Bunds, and we are seeing some investors switching to our bonds as a strong Double A rated alternative," said Leclercq.

Germany does not have Bunds maturing in 2025, but its benchmark 1% 2024 note issue opened on Wednesday at 9bp below mid-swaps.

Barclays, BNP Paribas, ING and Natixis managed the trade.

Leclercq said at least two investors that have not been active in Belgian government bonds since the eurozone crisis participated in the latest deal.

Similarly, there are signs that some investors are returning to Ireland, with Asian accounts, for example, allocated 6% of its new trade.

"It is worth noting that the transaction also saw previously closed markets reopening to Ireland with increased participation by Asian investors," said Michael Noonan, Ireland's Minister for Finance.

Ireland received about 5.75bn of demand for its deal.

"The final pricing level reflects the progress Ireland has made over the past two years, in terms of the structural reforms put in place since the crisis," said Fabianna Del Canto, managing director of European DCM syndicate at Barclays. "This has also been reflected in the Irish government bond curve, which has tightened steadily over that period."

This time last year, the sovereign had to pay a yield of 3.543% to get a 3.75bn trade away, albeit with a longer tenor of 10 years instead of the seven-year priced this week.

Barclays, Davy, HSBC, JP Morgan, Nomura and RBS were the lead managers.

The Ireland deal was not an unalloyed triumph, however. Initial secondary trading was weak. According to Tradeweb, the bonds made their debut on Thursday at 99.004 compared with a reoffer price of 99.537 before recovering some ground. They were trading at 99.282 on Friday morning, still below the offer price.

Belgium's deal fared better. The bonds had a reoffer price of 99.177 and though they fell to 98.812 in early trading on Thursday, they rallied back above reoffer to 99.278 by Friday mid-morning.

TOO SANGUINE?

However, not everyone is that optimistic and some believe the risk of contagion is being played down.

"If Syriza comes into power and is successful in negotiating softer terms on the bailout, that sets a precedent," said John Taylor, fixed income portfolio manager at AllianceBernstein.

"With the Spanish elections coming up, what does that mean for [anti-establishment party] Podemos, and what will the Irish people think, having been through so much pain in complying with the terms of the IMF loan?" he asked.

Any successful haircut on debt in Greece would play into the hands of those advocating partial defaults in other parts of the periphery, potentially recreating a rise in risk premiums across the board, said Gilles Moec, head of developed Europe economics at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker, Matthew Davies)