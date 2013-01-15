DUBLIN Jan 15 Ireland will offer to sell 500 million euros of three-month treasury bills on Thursday and follow that with two further short-term auctions this quarter, the country's debt agency said on Tuesday.

Ireland sold the same amount of three-month bills on four occasions in the second half of 2012 as part of a gradual return to the debt market, paying an average yield of 0.55 percent to do so in November.

Dublin kicked off its funding for the year last week when it sold 2.5 billion euros of 2017 paper, raising a quarter of the 10 billion euros it aims to borrow in 2013 before a planned exit from its EU/IMF bailout.