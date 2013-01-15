DUBLIN Jan 15 Ireland will offer to sell 500
million euros of three-month treasury bills on Thursday and
follow that with two further short-term auctions this quarter,
the country's debt agency said on Tuesday.
Ireland sold the same amount of three-month bills on four
occasions in the second half of 2012 as part of a gradual return
to the debt market, paying an average yield of 0.55 percent to
do so in November.
Dublin kicked off its funding for the year last week when it
sold 2.5 billion euros of 2017 paper, raising a quarter of the
10 billion euros it aims to borrow in 2013 before a planned exit
from its EU/IMF bailout.