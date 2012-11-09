* Investors show interest in Irish dollar bond
* Resurgent Iceland, Slovenia pave way for Ireland's return
* Ireland also looking at euro bond as yields plummet
By John Geddie
LONDON, Nov 9 (IFR) - Investor wishlists are awash with
green following Ireland's extensive roadshow over the last
months as the Emerald Isle moves towards a full return to bond
markets. For a eurozone country, however, it may seem strange
that a lot of this attention is centred on dollars.
Ireland, the blue-eyed boy of the bailed-out eurozone
countries, has seen yields retrace nearly 1000bp in just over a
year - from the dizzy heights of 14.3% in July 2011 to recent
lows of 4.7% seen in the middle of last month.
Over that period the Emerald Isle has carved a path to
market return with debt exchanges, T-bill auctions, amortising
bonds and planned inflation-linked notes. But now all attention
is focused on its syndicated bond issue slated for early 2013.
Up until a couple of months ago, there were few who thought
this return would be in anything but euros. On the face of it,
any other currency would not be seen as a great vote of support
for the single-currency project.
Then came Slovenia. The CEE eurozone country, which had
already failed to issue in euros earlier in the year, was forced
into the dollar markets as its funding needs reached tipping
point. Cynics thought that a country riddled with toxic bank
debt would be a hard sell to US investors, and that while there
may be enough yield-hungry emerging markets investors to get a
deal done, they would demand a premium to Slovenia's euro curve
which at the time of announcement stood at 7% for a 10-year.
No doubt inspired by Draghi's "whatever it takes" for Europe
speech, however, investors lapped up the bond and Slovenia
pushed through a crucial USD2.25bn 10-year bond which was then
flat to its euro curve at a yield of 5.7%.
Now investors have voiced a desire to see Ireland offer the
same product. A market source that attended a presentation from
Ireland's debt management office (NTMA) in Dublin last week,
said: "They said that in the US in particular there
has been a lot of interest in a 10-year dollar issue."
CLAMBER FOR YIELD
US investors are familiar with these market re-entry trades,
having supported Iceland on its first capital markets funding
exercise after the collapse of its banking sector in 2008.
Iceland garnered USD2bn of orders for a USD1bn five-year bond
priced a fraction below 5% in June 2011, and on the strength of
that trade was able to return to markets a year later and pay
just 6% for a four-times subscribed USD1bn 10-year.
Some could argue Reykjavik's decision to protect the
taxpayer from the losses in the banking sector makes Iceland a
cleaner credit story for investors. Ireland on the other hand
went down the well-worn bailout route, which means rising
mortgage arrears and falling house prices are now a sovereign
risk.
Recent history has taught, however, that for American
emerging markets investors the credit story plays second fiddle
to the yield. Slovenia is just one such example, but there are
many others. Sub-investment grade Zambia, rated B+/B+, managed
to offload USD750m of 10-year paper in September at a yield of
5.625%. US investors bought 56% of that paper.
There is undoubtedly a strong market for Ireland in the US.
San-Francisco based Templeton Global Bond Fund is already
Ireland's single biggest private sector creditor, according to
calculations by the Financial Times.
Ireland recognises its strength stateside, and this is why
it has already set up a 144A debt issuance programme.
That is not to say, though, that it has abandoned hope of a
return to euro markets. Syndicate officials report that just
weeks ago Ireland got closer than ever before on pulling the
trigger on a euro deal.
Discussions with its banking group led to a couple of houses
being particularly bullish on an Ireland bond deal ahead of
schedule, said banking sources. When Ireland tested those banks,
it was concluded that demand came up shy of the desired EUR3bn
benchmark sized re-entry Ireland had in mind, and the prospect
of a trade petered out.
"They tried to muscle through a euro deal and they couldn't
get the size in that market, and that is why it didn't happen,"
said one SSA origination official.
The source present at the NTMA presentation in Dublin last
week added: "Alongside or alternatively, on a euro syndicated
issue they may be looking at a five-year."
Ireland is also reported to have turned down some sizable
private placement opportunities, and this hits home the point
that for Ireland a return to markets must be a statement - a big
and bold announcement to the world that Ireland can finance
itself.
Unlike Slovenia, this is not a desperate bid for cash.
Ireland still has cheap official sector funding until the end of
next year, and the luxury of time to weigh up its options for
the most eye-catching public spectacle it can conjure.