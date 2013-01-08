UPDATE 1-Santander, Intesa Sanpaolo to sell Allfunds Bank in 1.8 bln euro deal
* Santander to sell 25 pct of Allfunds Bank for 470 mln euros
LONDON, Jan 8 (IFR) - The Republic of Ireland (Ba1/BBB+/BBB+) is taking indications of interest on a tap of its October 2017 bond at mid-swaps plus 260bp area, said a market source.
The transaction being handled by Barclays, Danske, Davy, RBS and Societe Generale is the country's first syndicated bond issue since the sovereign's bailout in 2010.
The deal will be launched and priced later on Tuesday the source said.
DUBLIN, March 6 Packaging conglomerate Ardagh Group launched a long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) late on Monday, as it sought to raise as much as $370 million by floating around 7 percent of the company on the New York Stock Exchange.
LONDON, March 6 A spate of big deals by financial services companies in Europe could earn investment banks an estimated $332 million in advisory fees, with Goldman Sachs set to take the lion's share of the pot.