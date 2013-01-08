DUBLIN Jan 8 Ireland reopened a 2017 bond on Tuesday in a sale it hopes will net around 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) and traders said demand was good, with an indicated yield of around 3.45 percent likely to fall as bids come in.

Ireland announced plans on Monday for its first debt sale of 2013, a syndicated tap of the 2017 bond issued last July. That initial 3.8 billion euro sale marked the country's return to the long-dated debt market following a November 2010 EU/IMF bailout.

Dublin also undertook two bond swaps, a maiden amortising bond issue, and a number of treasury bill sales last year, the first steps towards exiting its bailout on schedule at the end of the year.

A successful issue on Tuesday would see Dublin clear 20 percent of the 10 billion euros it aims to raise this year to fund its 2014 post-bailout needs.

"Demand is already looks pretty solid, 345 (basis points) has been suggested, that's just the initial pricing thoughts. If demand is good, it should come in tighter than that, probably more like 335, 340," said Owen Callan, a dealer at Danske Bank, one of the lead managers in the deal.

"We're seeing demand from all sorts of guys so far, both domestic, international, real money, banks. They'll probably issue 2 billion, but there should be demand out there for 3 or 4 billion at least."

Another trader, who declined to be named, said the deal was seeing very good demand and was expected to go very well.

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) sold the 2017 paper at a yield of 5.9 percent in July, but the yield has since fallen sharply, with the bond trading at 3.41 percent on Tuesday, according to Tradeweb data.

That is a lower yield than for comparable debt issued by Spain, which is widely expected to need a bailout, and close to current yields on Italian paper.