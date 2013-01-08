LONDON, Jan 8 (IFR) - The Republic of Ireland (Ba1/BBB+/BBB+) has set guidance on the tap of its October 2017 bond at mid-swaps plus 250-255bp, according to a bank managing the deal.

Lead banks Barclays, Danske, Davy, RBS and Societe Generale earlier set initial price thoughts at mid-swaps plus 260bp area.

The transaction, which will be launched and priced later on Tuesday, is the country's first syndicated bond issue since the sovereign's bailout in 2010.