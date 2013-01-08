UPDATE 1-Santander, Intesa Sanpaolo to sell Allfunds Bank in 1.8 bln euro deal
* Santander to sell 25 pct of Allfunds Bank for 470 mln euros
LONDON, Jan 8 (IFR) - The Republic of Ireland (Ba1/BBB+/BBB+) has set guidance on the tap of its October 2017 bond at mid-swaps plus 250-255bp, according to a bank managing the deal.
Lead banks Barclays, Danske, Davy, RBS and Societe Generale earlier set initial price thoughts at mid-swaps plus 260bp area.
The transaction, which will be launched and priced later on Tuesday, is the country's first syndicated bond issue since the sovereign's bailout in 2010.
DUBLIN, March 6 Packaging conglomerate Ardagh Group launched a long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) late on Monday, as it sought to raise as much as $370 million by floating around 7 percent of the company on the New York Stock Exchange.
LONDON, March 6 A spate of big deals by financial services companies in Europe could earn investment banks an estimated $332 million in advisory fees, with Goldman Sachs set to take the lion's share of the pot.