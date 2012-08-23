* Amortising bond further trims post-bailout borrowing needs

* NTMA says has chopped 80 pct of Jan 2014 "funding cliff"

* Agency eyes further 3-5 bln eur through new initiatives

By Lorraine Turner and Padraic Halpin

DUBLIN, Aug 23 Ireland raised 1 billion euros on Thursday through its first issue of sovereign bonds that stagger capital repayments, bringing to 10 billion the amount it has sliced off its post EU/IMF bailout borrowing requirements.

Ireland has this year launched two bond swaps, sold new long-term debt for the first time since 2010 and resumed issuing treasury bills as it attempts to position itself to exit the 85 billion euro bailout on schedule at the end of 2013.

The actions mean Dublin has progressively hacked away at a January 2014 'funding cliff' - its only bond redemption due that year - that the country's debt agency says now stands at a relatively modest 2.4 billion euros.

"The success of today's transaction demonstrates the willingness of domestic investors to increase their holdings of Irish government debt," John Corrigan, chief executive of the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA), said in a statement.

"Combined with the bond switch and outright sale transaction of July 26 and the bond switch of January 25, (it) has in effect reduced the original "funding cliff" of 11.9 billion euros by 80 percent."

Thursday's issue featured five amortising bonds with maturities of between 15 and 35 years and was aimed at Irish-based pension funds. They were sold at an average weighted yield of 5.91 percent, with the longer-dated issues drawing most demand.

Unlike traditional bonds which pay interest each year and capital at maturity, amortising bonds make partial capital and interest payments of equal amounts every year over their lifetime, making them attractive to pension funds.

The yield range of 5.72 to 5.92 percent compared to five-year Irish debt that was issued last month at a yield of 5.9 percent and eight-year debt at a yield of 6.1 percent.

'CONFIDENCE IN IRELAND'

The tentative forays into the debt market have confirmed Ireland's status at the head of the queue of euro zone bailout recipients attempting to get their finances back on an even keel.

But as well as the sole 2014 bond redemption, the country will also have to borrow over 10 billion euros to cover a budget deficit that is still projected to be 5.1 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) and meet interest payments on its large debt pile.

The NTMA said last month that it hoped to raise between 3 to 5 billion euros over the next 18 months via amortising bonds and - in what would be another first for Ireland - inflation-linked bonds.

When the state's cash balances are taken into account, analysts said the NTMA could have as little as 3 billion euros left to raise to cover the 2014 funding gap if it meets its target on the amortising and inflation-linked issues.

"Following the recent successful T-Bill and sovereign bond issuance, the government may have up to 12 billion euros in excess cash at the beginning of 2014, which can be used to part fund the 2014 requirements," said Ryan McGrath, bond dealer at Dolmen Stockbrokers.

"Assuming the full proceeds from the amortising bonds are added to the government's cash position, the National Treasury Management Agency may now only have to raise a further 3 billion euros to cover the 2014 funding gap.

That assumes that Dublin will again be able to put off an annual 3.1 billion euro payment of high-interest IOUs given mainly to the failed Anglo-Irish Bank, an issue that is part of talks to improve the terms of Ireland's bank bailout that are due to be completed by October.

Finance Minister Michael Noonan, who is leading those negotiations, said Thursday's issue represented another important step in Ireland's full return to market funding.

"The markets are reacting positively to the progress that has been made," Noonan said in a statement

"This offering highlights the fact that confidence in Ireland and our ability to emerge from the programme and return to a more normal funding cycle is building at home and abroad."