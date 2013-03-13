LONDON, March 13 (IFR) - The Republic of Ireland, rated Ba1/BBB+/BBB+, on Wednesday set official guidance on a new 10-year euro bond at mid-swaps +245bp area, inside initial price thoughts of +250bp area, as books reached in excess of EUR7bn.

The transaction is expected to be benchmark in size and will price later in the day via bookrunners Barclays, Danske, Davy, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Nomura.

The bond, which will mature in March 2023, will be Ireland's first new benchmark issue since soaring yields forced it to take refuge in an EUR85bn bailout in 2010. (Reporting By Josie Cox; editing by Julian Baker)