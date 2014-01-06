BRIEF-Ardagh's Coulson says IPO price attracted 'top quality' investor base
* says believes IPO priced at 'right level'; company was keen to bring on right type of investors
LONDON, Jan 6 (IFR) - The Republic of Ireland, rated Ba1/BBB+/BBB+, has hired a group of banks to lead manage the sale of a new 10-year benchmark bond, one of the banks said on Monday.
Barclays, Citi, Danske Bank, Davy, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley expect to launch and price the new euro denominated issue maturing in March 2024 in the near future, subject to market conditions.
The bond issue will mark Ireland's first debt sale since it successfully exited its EU/IMF bailout programme at the end of last year.
FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 15 Two private equity consortia vying for control of German generic drugmaker Stada have lined up funding to back their rival takeover offers each worth 4.7 billion euros ($5.0 billion) including debt.
FRANKFURT, March 15 The two private equity consortia vying for Stada have made binding takeover offers each worth 4.7 billion euros ($5.0 billion) including debt, paving the way for a deeper look into the German generic drugmaker's books, several people familiar with the matter said.