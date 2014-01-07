BRIEF-Ardagh's Coulson says IPO price attracted 'top quality' investor base
* says believes IPO priced at 'right level'; company was keen to bring on right type of investors
LONDON, Jan 7 (IFR) - The Republic of Ireland, rated Ba1/BBB+/BBB+, has set initial price thoughts on its new 10-year euro benchmark at mid-swaps plus 150bp area, said a banker managing the deal on Tuesday.
The bond, maturing in March 2024, will mark Ireland's first sale of debt since it exited its EU/IMF programme at the end of last year.
The deal, expected to raise around EUR3bn, will price later on Tuesday via Barclays, Citi, Danske, Davy, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley.
FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 15 Two private equity consortia vying for control of German generic drugmaker Stada have lined up funding to back their rival takeover offers each worth 4.7 billion euros ($5.0 billion) including debt.
