LONDON, Jan 7 (IFR) - The Republic of Ireland is poised to sell a new 10-year bond after final orders topped EUR14bn, said banks managing the deal on Tuesday.

The country is expected to size the bond between EUR3-4bn, added the lead, allowing it to issue more debt later in the year as it looks to return to regular bond auctions.

Barclays, Citibank, Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and Davy Stockbrokers are joint lead managers, and will price the deal later on Tuesday.