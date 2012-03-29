DUBLIN, March 29 Ireland wants a wider deal on
refinancing the remaining 27 billion euros of IOUs pumped into
one of its failed banks to involve a longer bond that the 2025
issue being used to settle an initial 3.1 billion euro payment.
Ireland struck a deal on Thursday to avoid a 3.1 billion
euro payment to the former Anglo Irish Bank, settling the bill
by issuing a 13-year bond ahead of broader talks on easing the
country's financing burden.
"We would like a longer bond but this is just dealing with
what was owed this year," Ireland's finance minister Michael
Noonan told national broadcaster RTE.
"We have a more serious piece of negotiations to do in the
course of this year for the whole 27 billion of the promissory
notes and that might involve a much longer bond, certainly a
much longer bond would be of great benefit to Ireland if we
could re-engineer it on that basis."
