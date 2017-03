DUBLIN Jan 7 Ireland will seek to raise new funds soon through a syndicated tap of its 2017 bond, the country's debt agency said on Monday, adding that the issuance was subject to market conditions.

The National Treasury Management Agency raised 3.8 billion euros when it launched the new five-year bond last year, its first sale of fresh long-term government paper since it entered an EU/IMF bailout in November 2010.