BRIEF-Mack-Cali Realty unit signs $300 mln equity raise
* Mack-Cali Realty Corp- unit Roseland Residential Trust signs $300 million equity raise with affiliates of Rockpoint Group, L.L.C.
LONDON, March 13 (IFR) - The Republic of Ireland, rated Ba1/BBB+/BBB+, has set the size of its 10-year bond at EUR5bn, a market source close to the transaction said.
Lead managers have set the final spread at mid-swaps plus 240bp after order books reached more than EUR12bn.
Barclays, Danske, Davy, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Nomura will price the deal later on Wednesday.
* Asx alert-trading halt-sfl.ax
* Reaffirms its FY 2017 guidance for net revenue of $100.9m, PBIT of $40.6m and NPATA of $30.8m