LONDON, March 13 (IFR) - The Republic of Ireland, rated Ba1/BBB+/BBB+, has set the size of its 10-year bond at EUR5bn, a market source close to the transaction said.

Lead managers have set the final spread at mid-swaps plus 240bp after order books reached more than EUR12bn.

Barclays, Danske, Davy, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Nomura will price the deal later on Wednesday.