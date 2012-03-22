(Releads on ECB warm to deal, adds details)
* ECB warm to Irish plan to restructure bank debt
* Irish ministers, central bank head propose plan
* Deal expected to be agreed in next week
By Conor Humphries and Eva Kuehnen
DUBLIN/FRANKFURT, March 22 Ireland expects to
win support from the European Central Bank for its plan to avoid
a 3.1 billion euro payment due next week on high interest loans
put in place at the height of the financial crisis to prop up
one of its failed banks.
The proposal, put ECB President Mario Draghi by Ireland's
finance minister and its central bank governor, will see Ireland
issue a 13-year bond to meet this year's 3.1 billion euro
payment of so-called promissory notes used to bolster the former
Anglo Irish Bank.
The bank would then buy the bonds issued by Dublin, either
at a discount or full value, to replenish the Irish government's
own finances and free up cash that could be used to ease an 8.3
billion euro, post-EU/IMF bailout funding cliff looming in
January 2014.
An additional advantage is that the bank would be able to
use the new bonds as collateral with which to borrow from the
ECB at an ultra-low 1 percent, rather than having to use the
more expensive Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA) loans they
are currently using as funding.
"I understand the (central bank) governor will table the
proposal outlined in principle by the (finance) minister
yesterday, and let's hope the details can be concluded in
Frankfurt today," Irish prime minister Enda Kenny told reporters
on the sidelines of a conference.
Dublin has been negotiating with its international creditors
- the European Central Bank, the European Commission and the
International Monetary Fund - for months to replace a 30 billion
euro payment to the former Anglo Irish Bank with another
instrument, to lengthen the maturity and cut the interest rate.
While the ECB would welcome cutting the use of ELA in
Ireland, it is wary about the deal been seen either as monetary
financing or becoming a precedent for other euro zone countries.
One small potential crease that needs to be ironed out in
Ireland's plan is that as long-term Irish bonds are subjected to
a 5.5 percent haircut when used as collateral at the ECB, IBRC,
as Anglo Irish is now known, could be left with a hole of
roughly 200 million euros in its finances.
That would mean either small scale ELA being used again or
Ireland finding the money from elsewhere.
"NOT A TEMPLATE"
Dublin hopes the deal will pave the way for the ECB giving
its blessing to a wider deal to ease the debt burden of the
promissory notes that would also see loss-making mortgages
shifted from some of its banks.
A central bank source told Reuters the ECB wanted Ireland to
make the upcoming payment at the end of the month, but added
that it would be open to negotiate some sort of agreement on how
it did it.
The ECB would, for example, favour Ireland refinancing the
30 billion euros worth of IOUs it pumped into Anglo for cheaper
loans from the euro zone's rescue fund, the European Financial
Stability Facility (EFSF), the source said.
The total coupon on the promissory notes is currently 8.2
percent, broadly equating to an interest bill of close to 17
billion euros, compared with an average rate of under four
percent on EFSF borrowings.
Ireland's finance minister said that if an agreement is
reached to side-step the end-March cash payment, it would not
necessarily create a template for the overall solution.
"While what's happening at the end of the month is
important, it's not the main game and the terms of it are not
necessarily going to influence the design of what we're aiming
for. In other words, it's not a template," Michael Noonan told
Ireland's parliament.
(Additional reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by John
