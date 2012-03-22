DUBLIN, March 22 Ireland's central bank governor will put forward a proposal to the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday that could see Ireland avoid a 3.1 billion euro cash payment at the end of the month, the country's Prime Minister said.

Ireland may settle the promissory note payment due next week by issuing a long-term bond, the finance minister said on Wednesday evening.

"I understand the governor will table the proposal outlined in principle by the minister yesterday and let's hope the details can be concluded in Frankfurt today," Prime Minister Enda Kenny told reporters on the sidelines of a conference.

He added he was hopeful the ECB would approve the deal, that could set the stage for a wider deal to refinance part of the country's mountain of banking debt. (Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Lorraine Turner, John Stonestreet)