DUBLIN, April 3 Ireland will hold two bond auctions in the second quarter, on Apil 12 and June 8, the National Treasury Management Agency said on Monday.

Ireland has raised 6.5 billion euros of its planned 9 to 13 billion euros issuance of long-term debt this year.

The agency will also hold an auction of short-term treasury bills on June 15. All auction dates are subject to market conditions, the NTMA said. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Catherine Evans)