(Adds background, details)
By Helene Durand
LONDON, Nov 3 (IFR) - The Republic of Ireland is expected to
bring a hotly-anticipated syndicated 15-year bond issue as early
as Tuesday as it moves to repay part of what it owes to the
International Monetary Fund early.
The Baa1/A-/A- rated sovereign mandated Citigroup, Danske
Bank, Davy, Morgan Stanley, Nomura and Royal Bank of Scotland
for a new euro benchmark bond that matures May 15 2030.
The transaction will be Ireland's longest bond deal since it
exited its EU/IMF bailout.
"We have seen lower rated sovereigns like Portugal doing
15-year this year so it's not a unique deal in that sense," a
banker on the trade said. "However, it does send a strong signal
for the sovereign."
The market has been awaiting a new Ireland deal since the
National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) said in early October
that it may execute a syndicated bond transaction of benchmark
size during the quarter to facilitate early repayment of part of
Ireland's IMF programme loans.
Dublin has won agreement from Europe to pay the IMF before
it repays aid from the European bailout funds and just needs the
new Swedish government to formally ratify the amended terms in
parliament before the deal is fully signed off.
Sweden has scheduled a parliamentary debate and vote on the
early repayment of the loans for November 19, according to the
parliament's information office.
While Irish debt endured a bit of a wobble in the middle of
October, alongside the rest of the periphery, bankers said it
has held up well and is generally stable.
Ten-year yields have fallen from 1.86% in the middle of
October to 1.78% on Monday, marginally up from 1.72% on Friday.
They have been on a downward path since January, when they were
at 3.46%.
That issue will be one of the reference point used by the
lead managers. Portugal's 3.875% 3.5bn 15-year priced in
September is another. That deal priced at 235bp over mid-swaps
and tightened to 212bp in early October. It did widen to 264bp
in mid October although it has recovered slightly and was at
256bp over on Monday according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.
"The market is ready for Ireland, and investors are
desperate to get their hands on anything with a bit of yield on
it given how low rates are," a debt banker said last Friday.
"Anything that offers a bit of value will fly."
A 1bn March 2022 issue priced last week for Slovenia
attracted more than 3.2bn of demand and had a mere 2.386%
yield.
Ireland has been absent from the syndicated bond market
since January this year, when it priced a 3.75bn 3.4% March
2024 on books of 14bn.
Since then, the country has been on an upward trajectory and
seen its ratings raised by the three ratings agencies. It is now
Baa1/A-/A-, versus Ba1/BBB+/BBB+ when it sold its bonds in
January.
The country has completed 100% of its 2014 funding and
pre-funded for whole of 2015. According to an October investor
presentation, end-December 2013 Exchequer cash and deposits of
18.5bn had already provided a considerable funding buffer.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Alex Chambers, Anil
Mayre)