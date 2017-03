LONDON, Nov 4 (IFR) - The Republic of Ireland has opened books on a benchmark-sized euro-denominated May 2030 bond at 105bp-110bp over mid swaps, according to a lead.

The Reg S bond is expected to price on Tuesday through bookrunners Citigroup, Danske Bank, Davy, Morgan Stanley, Nomura and RBS.

Ireland is rated Baa1 (stable) by Moody's, A- (positive) by Standard & Poor's and A- (stable) by Fitch. (Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)