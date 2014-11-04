LONDON, Nov 4 (IFR) - The Republic of Ireland has set price
guidance of 105bp area over mid swaps on a May 2030
euro-denominated benchmark-sized bond, according to a lead
banker.
This equals an implied yield of 2.55%. The leads released
initial price thoughts of 105bp-110bp over mid-swaps earlier on
Tuesday.
Indications of interest for the deal have reached 5.4bn
including 900m of joint lead manager interest.
Citigroup, Danske Bank, Davy, Morgan Stanley, Nomura and RBS
are arranging the Reg S deal, which is expected to price on
Tuesday.
Ireland is rated Baa1 (stable) by Moody's, A- (positive) by
Standard & Poor's and A- (stable) by Fitch.
(Reporting By Michael Turner, editing by Anil Mayre)