DUBLIN, Oct 8 Ireland sold 1 billion euros of
2030 bonds at its final planned auction of the year on Thursday
at a yield of 1.65 percent, below the 1.8 percent it paid at an
auction in September, the National Treasury Management Agency
(NTMA) said.
The auction received 2.3 times more bids than the amount on
offer. Ireland is already fully funded for the rest of the year
and has raised 13 billion euros out of its guided range of 12 to
15 billion euros of debt to fund the state for 2016.
BONDS MATURING 2030
08/10/2015 10/09/2015
SALE AMOUNT 1 bln eur 1 bln eur
BID-TO-COVER 2.28 2.75
AVERAGE YIELD 1.653 pct 1.82 pct
