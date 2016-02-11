DUBLIN, Feb 11 Ireland sold 1 billion euros of 2026 bonds at its first auction of the year on Thursday at a yield of just under 1 percent with bids worth over 1.8 billion euros, the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) said. The agency sold 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion) of 10-year debt in a syndicated deal in January, and says it plans total issuance of between 6 billion and 10 billion euros of long-term bonds in 2016. IRISH BOND AUCTIONS 11/02/2016 08/10/2015 TREASURY BOND 1 PCT / 2026 2.4 PCT / 2030 SALE AMOUNT 1 bln eur 1 bln eur BID-TO-COVER 1.8 2.28 AVERAGE YIELD 0.999 PCT 1.653 pct ($1 = 0.8828 euros) (Reporting by Conor Humphries Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)