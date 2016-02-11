DUBLIN, Feb 11 Ireland sold 1 billion euros of
2026 bonds at its first auction of the year on Thursday at a
yield of just under 1 percent with bids worth over 1.8 billion
euros, the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) said.
The agency sold 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion) of 10-year
debt in a syndicated deal in January, and says it plans total
issuance of between 6 billion and 10 billion euros of long-term
bonds in 2016.
IRISH BOND AUCTIONS
11/02/2016 08/10/2015
TREASURY BOND 1 PCT / 2026 2.4 PCT / 2030
SALE AMOUNT 1 bln eur 1 bln eur
BID-TO-COVER 1.8 2.28
AVERAGE YIELD 0.999 PCT 1.653 pct
($1 = 0.8828 euros)
(Reporting by Conor Humphries Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)