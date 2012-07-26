DUBLIN, July 26 Ireland cut 5.23 billion euros from its hefty borrowing requirements that threaten to leave it needing extra aid in 2014, by selling on Thursday new long-term government bonds for the first time since before its EU/IMF bailout.

In the biggest test of sentiment since it was forced out of bond markets in September 2010, Ireland launched its second bond swap in six months on Thursday but in a surprise move, also opened the sale of five- and eight-year paper to new investors.

Ireland's debt agency said new investors snapped up 4.19 billion euros of the new 2017 treasury bond and existing 2020 issue, while holders of paper maturing in 2013 and 2014 exchanged 1.04 billion euros of their existing debt.

"This marks a very significant step for Ireland on the way to full bond market access," National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) chief executive John Corrigan said in a statement.

"As a result of today's transaction, the NTMA has now covered a significant proportion of the 8.2 billion euros bond maturing in January 2014, which up until now has been seen as a challenging 'funding cliff.'"

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin)