DUBLIN, April 17 State-owned Irish utility Bord Gais said it expects to conclude the sale of its retail arm this year after gauging interest from a range of suitors in recent weeks.

Ireland's government said last year it would sell state assets worth 3 billion euros ($3.9 billion) as part of its European Union/International Monetary Fund bailout, including generating capacity at utility ESB and, depending on market conditions, its 25 percent stake in Aer Lingus.

Bord Gais said it hopes to publish an information memorandum on the sale of Bord Gais Energy by the end of April to kick start an opening round of bids and said the "usual names" had demonstrated an interest during a recent marketing phase.

"The expectation is that the transaction would be complete during the course of 2013," Bord Gais Chief Financial Officer Michael O'Sullivan told journalists after reporting revenue of 1.63 billion euros for 2012, up 1 percent on the year.

O'Sullivan said potential suitors range from utilities, to infrastructure funds and private equity firms.

Dublin, which plans to invest half of the proceeds from the state sales in the economy, has said it hopes to meet most of its 3 billion euro target by selling the retail unit of Bord Gais.

Bord Gais Energy handles marketing, call-centres, billing, and appliance servicing to over 600,000 gas customers and 300,000 electricity customers, and also has a stock of assets, particularly focussed in the renewable sector

RBC Capital Markets is acting as financial advisors on the deal.