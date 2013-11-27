DUBLIN Nov 27 Ireland has not received any
acceptable bids for the retail unit state-owned Irish utility
Bord Gais despite significant interest, the energy
ministry said on Wednesday.
Bord Gais announced in May that it had started the sale
process for its energy unit, which sources said they expected to
fetch about 1.5 billion euros.
"Pat Rabbitte, Minister for Communications, Energy and
Natural Resources, has confirmed to Bord Gais that none of the
final bids received for its energy business were at an
acceptable value," the energy ministry said in a statement.