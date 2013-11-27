DUBLIN Nov 27 Ireland has not received any acceptable bids for the retail unit state-owned Irish utility Bord Gais despite significant interest, the energy ministry said on Wednesday.

Bord Gais announced in May that it had started the sale process for its energy unit, which sources said they expected to fetch about 1.5 billion euros.

"Pat Rabbitte, Minister for Communications, Energy and Natural Resources, has confirmed to Bord Gais that none of the final bids received for its energy business were at an acceptable value," the energy ministry said in a statement.