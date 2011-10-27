DUBLIN Oct 27 Irish energy utility Bord Gais, which its chief executive John Mullins values at over 2.5 billion euros ($3.5 billion), has had no contact with the government as part of Dublin's privatisation drive, he was quoted as saying by a newspaper on Thursday.

Dublin last month kicked off a programme of state asset sales - a condition of its European Union/International Monetary Fund bailout - by announcing it would sell a minority stake in energy company, the Electricity Supply Board (ESB).

A government-commissioned report in April recommended that all of Bord Gais's operations, excluding its transmission and interconnector assets, be privatised as a single entity. But Mullins said no talks have taken place.

"We had no engagement with the government at all. The shareholder has taken a view on ESB, ahead of Bord Gais, a lot of people out there were surprised that was the case, but it's not up to me to influence them one way or another," Mullins was quoted as saying in an interview with the Irish Independent.

"They may have taken a view and I would have said this, the market is not great, it is not a great time to go selling any asset, whether it be property, retail, any asset."

Asked if the company which operates the supply of gas in Ireland would be currently valued at 2 billion euros, Mullins said a value of "2.5 billion upwards would be fair."

With Ireland's international lenders favouring the sale of as much as 5 billion euros worth of assets and the government sticking to a figure of 2 billion, Mullins said the current target may have influenced the decision to first target ESB.

"But in saying that, ESB is of a larger scale, so if you want to meet a 2 billion euros number, in a pure numbers game, they may have just chosen ESB as the appropriate asset," he said.

"We would have struggled to do that number, unless you sold the totality of Bord Gais and that is not a runner either because of the networks influence," he said. ($1=0.724 Euros) (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Carmel Crimmins and Erica Billingham)