DUBLIN, July 13 Ireland's Bord Gais utility hopes to conclude the sale of its retail marketing and services arm by late next year, the state-owned company said on Friday as it commenced the tender process to appoint a lead adviser on the deal.

Ireland's government announced in February that it would sell state assets worth 3 billion euros ($3.7 billion) as part of its EU/IMF bailout, including generating capacity at utility ESB and, depending on market conditions, its 25 percent stake in Aer Lingus.

Dublin, which plans to reinvest half of the proceeds in the economy, has said it will meet most of its target by selling the retail unit of natural gas distributor Bord Gais.

The retail arm handles marketing, call-centres, billing, and appliance servicing to over 600,000 gas customers and 300,000 electricity customers.

"We expect to appoint a lead financial adviser by late autumn, and subject to all other conditions being satisfactory to our shareholder, the sale could be concluded in late 2013," John Mullins, chief executive of Bord Gais, said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8167 euros) (Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Jane Baird)