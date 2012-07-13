DUBLIN, July 13 Ireland's Bord Gais utility
hopes to conclude the sale of its retail marketing and services
arm by late next year, the state-owned company said on Friday as
it commenced the tender process to appoint a lead adviser on the
deal.
Ireland's government announced in February that it would
sell state assets worth 3 billion euros ($3.7 billion) as part
of its EU/IMF bailout, including generating capacity at utility
ESB and, depending on market conditions, its 25 percent stake in
Aer Lingus.
Dublin, which plans to reinvest half of the proceeds in the
economy, has said it will meet most of its target by selling the
retail unit of natural gas distributor Bord Gais.
The retail arm handles marketing, call-centres, billing, and
appliance servicing to over 600,000 gas customers and 300,000
electricity customers.
"We expect to appoint a lead financial adviser by late
autumn, and subject to all other conditions being satisfactory
to our shareholder, the sale could be concluded in late 2013,"
John Mullins, chief executive of Bord Gais, said in a statement.
($1 = 0.8167 euros)
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Jane Baird)