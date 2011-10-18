DUBLIN Oct 19 Ireland has created new rules to
protect vulnerable consumers from the pressurised sale of
financial products and from banks seeking to claw back loans, as
it seeks to cushion borrowers from the fallout of a devastating
financial crisis.
The central bank published a revised consumer protection
code on Wednesday limiting the number of unsolicited
communications lenders can send consumers in arrears to three
per month and also banning unsolicited visits by financial sales
staff.
Banks, insurers and investment firms will also need to
gather more information on whether a product or service is
suitable for a particular customer.
They must also identify whether customers are vulnerable,
for example if they have a sight or hearing impairment or a lack
of financial capability and offer such customers additional
assistance.
Reckless mortgage lending helped trigger Ireland's financial
crisis and the central bank has stopped banks accepting
self-certified declarations of income from people seeking a
mortgage.
The new code will come into effect from Jan. 1.
