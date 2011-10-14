(Adds more detail)

DUBLIN Oct 14 Irish-based banks' reliance on emergency funding from the European Central Bank (ECB) and Ireland's central bank remained broadly flat at 153.6 billion euros at the end of September from 153.8 billion euros the previous month, data on Friday showed.

Irish banks, at the root of the country's financial crisis and its 85 billion euros EU-IMF bailout, are reliant on central bank loans to fund their day-to-day operations after losing tens of billions of euros in deposits and being largely excluded from wholesale lending markets.

As part of their bailout, Irish banks have pledged to shed over 70 billion euros in assets by the end of 2013, via disposal and run-off, to reduce their funding requirements and wean themselves off central bank funding.

Ireland's banking supervisor said he expected the banks' outstanding loans from the ECB and the Irish central bank to have reduced by the end of the year when they are scheduled to have sold 16 billion euros worth of loans.

Banks had 100.36 billion euros in outstanding loans from the ECB at the end of September compared to 97.9 billion euros at the end of August. The bulk of those loans have been taken out by domestic Irish banks but the overall figure also includes foreign subsidiaries based in Ireland.

Irish banks' emergency loans from the Irish central bank fell to 53.26 billion euros from 55.9 billion euros at the end of August.

The ECB lends to Irish banks at 1.5 percent. The Irish central bank lends at a higher rate but does not disclose the level.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Carmel Crimmins, Ron Askew)