DUBLIN, Sept 9 Irish-based banks' reliance on
emergency funding from the European Central Bank (ECB) and its
own central bank dipped by around 700 million euros in August
compared to the previous month to 153.8 billion euros, data on
Friday showed.
Banks had 97.9 billion euros in outstanding loans from the
ECB at the end of August compared to 97.6 billion euros at the
end of July. The bulk of those loans have been taken out by
domestic Irish banks but the overall figure also includes
foreign subsidiaries based in Ireland.
Irish banks' emergency loans from the Irish central bank
fell to 55.9 billion euros from nearly 57 billion euros at the
end of July.
