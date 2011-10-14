DUBLIN Oct 14 Irish-based banks' reliance on
emergency funding from the European Central Bank (ECB) and
Ireland's central bank remained broadly flat at 153.6 billion
euros at the end of September from 153.8 billion euros the
previous month, data on Friday showed.
Banks had 100.36 billion euros in outstanding loans from the
ECB at the end of September compared to 97.9 billion euros at
the end of August. The bulk of those loans have been taken out
by domestic Irish banks but the overall figure also includes
foreign subsidiaries based in Ireland.
Irish banks' emergency loans from the Irish central bank
fell to 53.26 billion euros from 55.9 billion euros at the end
of August.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries)