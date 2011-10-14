DUBLIN Oct 14 Irish-based banks' reliance on emergency funding from the European Central Bank (ECB) and Ireland's central bank remained broadly flat at 153.6 billion euros at the end of September from 153.8 billion euros the previous month, data on Friday showed.

Banks had 100.36 billion euros in outstanding loans from the ECB at the end of September compared to 97.9 billion euros at the end of August. The bulk of those loans have been taken out by domestic Irish banks but the overall figure also includes foreign subsidiaries based in Ireland.

Irish banks' emergency loans from the Irish central bank fell to 53.26 billion euros from 55.9 billion euros at the end of August.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries)