PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 7
March 7 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBLIN Oct 15 Following are comments on Irish budget by Finance Minister Michael Noonan.
March 7 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, March 5 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Advertising giant WPP flags cautious outlook (Adds reaction, context, WPP)