DUBLIN Dec 6 Proposals by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy to increase fiscal integration in the European Union do not include measures to set national taxes, Ireland's finance minister said on Tuesday.

"In our reports of the Merkel-Sarkozy meeting yesterday, there was no mention of changing tax rates," Michael Noonan said in comments broadcast on TV3 television.

"(European Council President Herman) Van Rompuy has produced a document today for Friday's meeting and there is no reference there either," he said.

Noonan said a swift resolution of the euro zone debt crisis could allow Ireland to increase its forecasts for economic growth.

"If the European crisis is resolved next week we could find ourselves marking up growth again," Noonan told television station TV3. (Reporting by Conor Humphries)