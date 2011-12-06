DUBLIN Dec 6 Proposals by German
Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy to
increase fiscal integration in the European Union do not include
measures to set national taxes, Ireland's finance minister said
on Tuesday.
"In our reports of the Merkel-Sarkozy meeting yesterday,
there was no mention of changing tax rates," Michael Noonan said
in comments broadcast on TV3 television.
"(European Council President Herman) Van Rompuy has produced
a document today for Friday's meeting and there is no reference
there either," he said.
Noonan said a swift resolution of the euro zone debt crisis
could allow Ireland to increase its forecasts for economic
growth.
"If the European crisis is resolved next week we could find
ourselves marking up growth again," Noonan told television
station TV3.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries)