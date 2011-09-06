(Adds more detail, quotes)
GALWAY, Sept 6 Ireland is considering making a
deeper fiscal adjustment than planned next year in a bid to
inspire greater confidence in the country's economic prospects,
Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Tuesday.
Ireland has promised its creditors at the EU and the IMF
that it will cut its deficit, the worst in the euro zone, from
an estimated 10 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) this
year to 8.6 percent next year but weaker growth prospects will
make this more difficult.
Noonan said an adjustment of over 3.6 billion euros may be
needed in 2012 to meet the 8.6 percent target because of weaker
growth but he said a larger adjustment may also be needed to
instill confidence given deepening fears over the European debt
crisis.
"The international situation is now running against us and
we will probably have to mark down growth rates for 2012 which
makes the budget more difficult," he told state broadcaster
RTE.
"Last June I said that we might have to go somewhere
between 3.6 and 4 billion (euros) to arrive at the 8.6 (percent
of GDP) figure and that is still the position."
"Whether we would go further as a matter of policy to
inspire greater confidence both domestically and in the
international community is a matter of judgement."
"It's something that I am thinking about but have not made
my mind up on it yet," he said from the western city of Galway,
where his Fine Gael party is holding its annual meeting.
Ireland's top economic think-tank, the ESRI, has
recommended the government accelerate its fiscal adjustment
programme and Professor John FitzGerald of the ESRI addressed
the Fine Gael conference on Tuesday.
Ireland's government is currently forecasting economic
growth of 2.5 percent in 2012 but is due to revise that
forecast in October.
Economists in the latest Reuters poll forecast growth next
year of 1.9 percent. [ID:nL9E7H200I]
Noonan said proposals to raise 2 billion euros from selling
state assets, agreed as part of the EU-IMF deal, would be
presented to government very shortly.
He said he would be asking the EU to allow him to use some
of the proceeds to fund capital projects.
"We would hope that the European authorities would allow us
to invest some of the proceeds in capital projects for job
creation purposes."
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Andrew Hay)