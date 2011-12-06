* Cuts GDP 2012 growth forecast to 1.3 pct from 1.6 pct
* Maintains GDP growth forecasts for 2013-2015
* Says 2012 budget deficit target still achievable
* Scraps plans to end upward-only rent reviews
* To establish group to advise on future strategy for NAMA
By Carmel Crimmins and Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, Dec 6 Ireland cut its growth
forecast for next year and fleshed out 1 billion euros worth of
fresh tax measures on Tuesday under the shadow of a euro zone
debt crisis that threatens to derail its fragile recovery and
force even more austerity on its recession-weary people.
Finance Minister Michael Noonan cut his outlook for Gross
Domestic Product (GDP) growth to 1.3 percent from 1.6 percent,
the second downgrade in a month, as the risk of a euro zone
recession hits the outlook for export growth and keeps the Irish
consumer locked in a protracted downturn.
Noonan insisted the budget deficit target for this year was
still on track but a worsening growth outlook could force him to
push through even harsher austerity budgets in 2013 and beyond
if Dublin is to meet its goals under an EU-IMF bailout.
"No matter what happens in the wider eurozone, Ireland needs
to restore sustainability to its public finances," Noonan told a
packed lower chamber.
"If the euro zone crisis recedes, we are amongst the best
placed to grow quickly, as evidenced by the EU Commission's
growth forecasts. If the euro zone crisis persists, it is
equally important for the state to reduce our dependence on
borrowing."
Standard & Poor's warned late on Monday it could cut
Ireland's credit rating as part of a mass euro zone downgrade,
leaving it one level shy of junk status, if Europe does not deal
with its financial problems.
Until this week, S&P had been the most positive of the three
main credit rating agencies on Ireland, rewarding its government
with a stable outlook in August for its efforts in tackling the
worst budget deficit in the industrialised world and a banking
meltdown.
"If they didn't revise the growth forecast down, the whole
framework would have lacked credibility. You would have to say
that the risks to that forecast are on the downside in 2012,"
said Jim Power, chief economist at Friends First.
RENT REVIEWS SCRAPPED
Noonan's tax plans, which come on the heels of 2.2 billion
euros in spending cuts announced on Monday, were largely known
after Reuters obtained details of the budget in documents given
to German lawmakers last month.
The centre-piece of Noonan's tax plans are a two percentage
point increase in the top rate of sales tax, which will raise
670 million euros as it is applied to around half of all goods
and services. The new 23 percent rate is the highest in the euro
zone, along with Greece, Portugal and Finland.
The remaining 330 million euros in tax revenues will be
generated from indirect taxes including higher capital gains and
capital acquisitions taxes and a new 100 euros a year household
charge, the sixth new tax introduced in the past three years.
In addition, some 600 million euros will be generated from
tax measures carried over from last year.
In a surprise move, the government scrapped plans to
retrospectively end upward-only rent reviews due to fears of
legal challenges and the possible risk that landlords would have
to be compensated.
Noonan had promised retailers during a February election
campaign to end all such reviews but in addition to being
legally difficult the change would have cost the state money by
further depressing property prices and deterring foreign
investment.
The Irish government is the biggest player in the local
property market through the state-run National Asset Management
Agency (NAMA), which took over risky land and development loans
with a face value of nearly 75 billion euros from Ireland's
banks.
Noonan said he was appointing a group to advise on a future
strategy for NAMA, which is losing money due to a continued drop
in Irish property prices.
(Additional reporting by Conor Humphries)